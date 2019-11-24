Schools to be inspected

The Kozhikode district administration is launching safety inspection of schools against the backdrop of the death of a girl in a Wayanad school due to snakebite. National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will inspect schools and submit a report to the District Collector if there are lapses.

The inspection will cover, government, aided and unrecognised schools. The higher secondary wing of the NSS will carry out the inspection in schools within Corporation limits, while its technical wing will do the job in other areas in a week. Panchayat secretaries will give a list of the schools in their jurisdiction to the inspection team. Engineers in the Local Self-Government Department will address the needs of government schools, while managers will address them in private schools. Schools that fail to clear the safety guidelines would not get permission to function, said the District Collector.