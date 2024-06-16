Schools in Kozhikode yet to stock basic rescue equipment

Even after the preparation of disaster management plans as directed by the State Disaster Management Authority and the Department of General Education, schools have made no efforts to ensure basic life-saving equipment such as fire extinguishers or premium first-aid kits. Several school managements cite financial constraints for their reluctance to make the essential purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of a few parent-teacher associations in rural areas of Kozhikode said that training in disaster management recently imparted to around 1,200 head teachers would be ineffective without basic equipment. The District Disaster Management Authority should audit the situation and adopt measures to assist schools in need, they added.

“Reviewing disaster management plans submitted by school disaster management committees to the State Disaster Management Authority will be enough to identify specific safety needs based on potential threats. Areas at risk of landslips or flooding have been clearly outlined in such plans and can provide necessary assistance,” said a PTA member under the Thamarassery educational district. They should also be offered financial support to purchase basic equipment, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many schools with multi-storey buildings have not yet procured essential tools like rescue ladders or safety ropes for emergencies. Moreover, instructions to keep basic accessories such as power tools, face masks, hand gloves and emergency lights have not been followed diligently. The replacement of several damaged equipment, including fire extinguishers, is still pending in some school managements.

“The matter can be easily addressed if local bodies allocate a small amount to support such school managements. At least government schools should be supported in the initial phase,” said Baby John, a retired high school teacher from Thamarassery. He added that aided and private schools could easily meet the requirement since most of the basic rescue accessories were inexpensive.

Meanwhile, Revenue department sources confirmed that the training imparted to head teachers was the first step to strengthen disaster management activities in schools. Based on the suggestions of the trained teachers, further demands would be met, they said .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.