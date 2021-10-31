Schools in Kozhikode all set to welcome students after pandemic break

Teachers and staff of Government UP School, Kallai, Kozhikode, making arrangements on the school premises ahead of the school reopening on Monday after a gap of one-and-a-half-years.

Kozhikode

31 October 2021 20:42 IST

Classes to resume in 1,270 institutions in district

Schools in Kozhikode district, like others in the State, are all set to open on Monday after a gap of one-and-a-half years. Sheeja Sasi, district panchayat president, will open the district-level launch of the ‘Praveshanolsavam’ at Government Higher Secondary School, Valayam.

Classes would resume in 1,270 schools in the district. The Education Department authorities claimed that the safety of students would be ensured and the government’s COVID protocol would be followed in toto. Classes would be held in shifts and seating arrangements have been made according to the number of students. Thermal scanners, sanitisers, and face masks have been provided.

Classes would be held only till the afternoon in the first two weeks. Saturdays, except when there are public holidays, would be working days. If there are over 1,000 students, only 25% of them would be present at a time in the school. Students would be divided into batches and each of them would be coming to school consecutively for three days. The next batch would come in the next three days. Differently abled students need not come.

Advertising

Advertising

Steps have also been taken to avoid entry of parents into the premises and their crowding there while picking and dropping their wards. Participation of parents has been ensured in various monitoring committees for the transport of students. Children who are not well or those who are in contact with infected persons need not come. Also, students and school staff who have symptoms, those who are primary contacts, and from places where restrictions are in place should not venture out.

Meanwhile, the Health Department claimed that it has already dispatched posters to create awareness on COVID prevention. Health centres in each locality would keep an eye on the health status of students. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree has said that teachers should always remind students about the pandemic protocol and make sure that it is being practised.