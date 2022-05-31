Schools all set to welcome students
Premises cleaned; distribution of uniforms completed
Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the district-level ‘Praveshanolsavam’, the first day of the new academic year, at the Government Lower Primary School at Kacherikkunnu, near Mankavu here on Wednesday.
Education department officials said that all schools in the district were ready to welcome students, as the event is being held after a gap of two years. School premises have been cleaned, distribution of uniforms and text books have been completed, and maintenance works and painting of school buildings are also done. Wells, water tanks, and kitchens have been sanitised, and fitness test of school vehicles too is over. Many students have taken COVID-19 vaccination in the district, they added.
Ministers A.K. Saseendran and Ahammed Devarkovil, M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip will be present at the event.
