School zones in city turn race tracks for young riders

June 19, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Speed restrictions imposed on vehicles near school and college zones have been thrown to the wind by a section of young riders on altered motorbikes. Wheelies and stoppies, usually demonstrated by seasoned riders on safe tracks, are now emerging as roadshow stuff for these amateur groups.

Though the issue has already been taken up by some parent-teacher associations with school managements concerned, concrete action is yet to be taken. Vehicles, both hired and owned, are in the race to grab public attention and build a fan base.

“This dangerous show takes place when the police or home guards are away from school zones. There are students who even move to interior roads in the city to hone their ‘raw skills’,” says Shyamjith Parakkal, an automobile technician from Vellimadukunnu. He feels that the dangerous trend will end only with spot action on the part of the police and Motor Vehicles department (MVD) squads.

Auto-rickshaw drivers on Wayanad road say that it is the vigil of other sensible motorists that saves the lives of many reckless young riders. According to them, the zig-zag ride and unwanted acceleration are huge nuisances and sources of distraction to other motorists and pedestrians.

“There are even underage riders who test their stunt skills on public roads. Many are yet to understand the fact that no insurance companies will be liable to pay for the damages in case of any untoward incident,” says Babu Sebastian, a vehicle insurance agent. He also points out that the legal formalities to be followed by professional stunt riders are always overlooked by these street riders.

Responding to the issue, traffic police officers in the city say they will shortly resume the second phase of checking near educational institutions, and try to expose such road stunts with evidence. According to them, the first phase, which was carried out a few days ahead of the summer vacation, has been a success to keep such riders off the road.

“The issue is serious as we have already noticed complaints from several people. There will be appropriate action soon to step up vigil around school zones,” says Manoj Babu, Sub Inspector with the City traffic. He also points out that the action taken in the first phase has been very successful in exposing altered motorbikes used for illegal road stunts.