School teacher, booked on charge of sexual assault, suspended

It was on January 17 that the police registered a case against the suspect under the POCSO Act

January 29, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A high school teacher who was booked on charge of sexually abusing a differently abled girl student was placed under suspension by the school management on Monday. The action came following reports that he had left the district to evade arrest.

There were strong protests by students’ organisations and political parties in rural Kozhikode over the alleged delay on the part of the authorities in taking action against the suspect. On Monday, members of a few organisations led by a panchayat president held talks with the school management seeking disciplinary action against the teacher.

It was on January 17 that the Kozhikode Rural police registered a case against the suspect under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident came to light after the Standard XI student complained of health issues. The doctor who examined her later alerted the police and Childline India Foundation.

Police sources said the investigation into the incident was done in such a way that the identity of the complainant was protected. They said that those who leaked confidential information about the suspect and the survivor to local action committees and the media had set a wrong precedent.

A senior police officer said the investigating officers were legally bound to refrain from exchanging confidential details, especially in cases involving minors, with anyone.

