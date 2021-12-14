School pays tribute to local heroine of freedom movement

Kuttimalu Amma’s portrait unveiled in Kozhikode

When the students of Government UP School at Kallai in Kozhikode decided to celebrate a local heroine from the freedom struggle, they never expected to have guests from their honouree’s family.

A.V. Kuttimalu Amma, a local legend for the people of Kallai, was honoured on Monday in the presence of her grandson and great granddaughter, who were in Kozhikode by pure coincidence.

The school decided to honour the memory of the freedom fighter following instructions from the Department of Education to carry out activities involving students to pay tribute to the heros in their own locality in a larger canvas, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Kuttimalu Amma, wife of former Minister in the Madras Legislative Assembly and Rajya Sabha member, Madhava Menon, was chosen for her selfless struggle despite being a young mother. She was imprisoned along with her two-month-old daughter for being a frontline fighter.

The baby was 4 years old when Kuttimalu Amma was released.

Jisha M., the art teacher of the School, with the help of students Dilshad Ahammed, Juhi Manoj, Vaiga Rajesh, Fathima Hiba, and Fathima Huda from Classes 5, 6 and 7 of the school, drew a portrait of Kuttimalu Amma on the school wall, depicting her struggle as well.

Sankara Menon, now 60, son of Kuttimalu Amma’s eldest daughter, the very one who went to prison with her mother, was in Kozhikode to visit his ancestral home without knowing that his grandmother was being honoured in such a manner. But when the school authorities came to know about his presence in the city, they invited him and his family to be part of the unveiling ceremony of the portrait.

Mr. Menon and his daughter Uthara spent some time at the school interacting with the students and remembering the legend that was their grandmother.