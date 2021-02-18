Kozhikode

School named after poet Kakkad

The Government Higher Secondary School, Avitanallur, Kozhikode, has been named after the late poet N.N. Kakkad, who was a native of the place.

This was officially declared by Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath on Thursday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 10:26:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/school-named-after-poet-kakkad/article33874227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY