August 25, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The MES Raja Residential school, Chathamangalam has invited a logo as part of celebrating its golden jubilee celebrations. Entries should be submitted on or before September 5. The designer of the selected logo will be given a cash prize of ₹10,000. Logos can be mailed to: mesrajalogo@gmail.com.

