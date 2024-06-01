GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School bazaars in Kozhikode see heavy rush this season

Huge expense in other shops a reason behind the demand

Published - June 01, 2024 11:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Parents and children engaged in last-minute shopping at the special school bazaar set up by the Kozhikode City Police Employees Cooperative Society at the Police Club in the city.

Parents and children engaged in last-minute shopping at the special school bazaar set up by the Kozhikode City Police Employees Cooperative Society at the Police Club in the city. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As the rain played hide and seek on a busy evening in Kozhikode city, a long queue could be seen leading to the Police Club where the Kozhikode City Police Employees’ Cooperative Society’s school bazaar was in its last phase. The queue mostly led to the counter that sold notebooks, while those selling umbrellas, tiffin boxes, bags, and water bottles had fairly large crowds around them.

“I heard there were attractive offers and hence rushed here to complete this season’s shopping,” said Nisi, a teacher herself, making purchases for her two children.

Most supermarkets and stationery shops have stocked up for the school reopening season and are doing big business.

Products on display

Interestingly, supermarkets displayed products brand-wise for ease of browsing, and children were keen to have products of certain brands. “These brands know how to attract children with graphics and features. But most parents find themselves helpless in the face of demands from their children,” said Shameem, a parent who came for shopping unaccompanied by his children. Starting with school uniforms, there is a big list that need to be fulfilled before school reopening, such as umbrellas, school bags, tiffin boxes, water bottles, notebooks, instrument boxes, pens, pencils, erasers, sketch pens, pencil pouches or boxes, lunch box carriers, and so on.

They are besides textbooks. “I spend around ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 every year for the school reopening season. Even if I go for cheaper products, the total expense will exceed ₹4,000,” said Femi, a microbiologist, who has recently shifted her only child from a private school to a government school.

The huge expense in other shops is one of the reasons behind the rush in school bazaars in the cooperative sector and the Consumerfed where the profit margin is considerably low. An umbrella that costs around ₹490 in the market would only cost around ₹400 in these bazaars.

