Scheme to help school students in Kozhikode choose a career of their choice

July 25, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode District Panchayat on Tuesday launched a scheme to help school students choose a career that suits their tastes.

Titled ‘Biblio Home’, the scheme is being implemented for students from Classs VIII to XII in 117 government and aided schools in the district. A workshop was held on Monday in connection with the scheme. It is part of the comprehensive educational programme of the district panchayat. According to officials, the scheme is being implemented in 58 schools in the first phase. Aptitude tests and career guidance sessions will be regularly held to equip students to choose their favourite profession.

The aptitude tests will be held in July and at the end of the academic year. Their reports will be kept at the school to help students during the time of Plus Two admissions. Special camps will be held for students. Career corners will be set up in schools where books will be kept for reference.

