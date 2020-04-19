Scarcity of ice cited as reason for fish contamination

Food safety officials have their job cut out in fish markets these days. Whenever they carry out an inspection, quintals of contaminated fish are destroyed. With more than 3.5 tonnes of contaminated fish getting destroyed in Kozhikode district alone over the past few weeks, officials are hard-pressed to find an effective solution to avoid the contamination of fish.

Scarcity of industrial ice is the major reason for the contamination of fish. Only a few ice factories are functioning in the district due to the lockdown. Though fresh fish has to be stored in sub-zero temperatures until it reaches consumers, vendors are finding it difficult to adhere to norms due to the scarcity of ice.

“Fish needs to be stored in equal amounts of ice at the storage centre, during transportation, and in retail shops. Otherwise, it will lead to contamination,” said P.K. Aleyamma, Assistant Food Safety Commissioner in Kozhikode.

Because of the high demand for fish even during the lockdown period, vendors are hell-bent on making it available in the market. However, there are concerns over the quality of fish available now. “The public should be aware of the fact that there will be problems with fish in this situation, since we don’t have much fishing happening here. We need to restrict our fish intake for the time being,” Ms. Aleyamma added.