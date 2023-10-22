Scarcity of collection space troubles Kozhikode Corporation

October 22, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The waste collection and processing in Kozhikode Corporation is in jeopardy as the Material Collection Facility (MCF) at West Hill has been rendered useless following the recent fire. Several bags of non-biodegradable waste collected from households by the Haritha Karma Sena are piled up at various spots across the city as the Corporation does not have enough facilities to store them.

“We need around 4,000 square feet of space while we have only around 1,000 square feet even with the three MCFs put together. We have plans to open three more MCFs in the city and yet it will be only around 2,000 square feet”, said S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee chairperson of the Corporation.

The MCF at West Hill accomodated the road sweep from different parts of the city while the legacy waste has been piled up in a nearby plot. After the fire, the Corporation stopped sending waste into the facility. Once the police investigation is completed, the Corporation plans to remove all existing waste and rebuild the facility as a Material Recycling Facility (MRF).

Meanwhile, there has been demands for more collection facilities in every ward of the Corporation. At present, the bags of non-biodegradable waste piled up along the road are encouraging the public to dump more waste around the piles.

“We are getting a few shipping containers that could be used as collection centres in every ward. This facility will be operational in a month”, Ms. Jayasree said.