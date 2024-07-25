GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scammers in action forging e-challans in MVD’s name

Updated - July 25, 2024 12:01 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 12:00 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Several residents of Kozhikode have lost money by clicking on fake e-challans embedded with hyperlinks sent by scammers reportedly in the name of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD). The money was remitted as fines for alleged traffic violations. Details of those who lost money were still being collected, as many had yet to report the incidents to the police or register complaints through the official helpline.

The messages with fake links on WhatsApp have been active for over three months, exploiting vehicle owners who were unaware of the fraud and the violations. Some individuals had lost more than ₹3,000.

Police sources said the investigation had been intensified following a complaint by a Kunnamangalam resident who lost ₹47,000. According to the complainant, he lost the entire amount in his bank account after clicking a hyperlink sent through a WhatsApp message. He reportedly clicked the link as the attached message contained what appeared to be reliable details of a speed limit violation from the MVD.

Cyber cell officials said that no enforcement wings would ever send payment requests via WhatsApp or SMS. Since all government departments have their own portals and payment gateways, it was always best to use the official channels rather than making payments through suspicious links, they added.

MVD officials said they had encountered several incidents where messages were sent in the name of the Kozhikode Regional Transport Officer, carrying fake e-challan numbers. The creators of these messages used a template similar to that of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to gain people’s trust, they added.

