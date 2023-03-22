Saving each drop of water a responsibility of every citizen: Mayor

March 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Saving every drop of water, at least on principle, should be the responsibility of every citizen, Mayor Beena Philip has said.

Inaugurating the World Water Day observance organised by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Kunnamangalam, in association with the Environment Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood programme (EIACP- Hub) of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) here on Wednesday, she called upon the public to stop complaining and start doing their bit to solve various issues. “There are places in the city facing water shortage every year. Still, people do not prepare themselves to handle it and blame someone else,” the Mayor said.

Ms. Philip released manuals on ‘Rooftop rainwater harvesting and artificial well recharge’ and ‘Keep it safe to drink - treating well water’ and a booklet on ‘Crop water requirement of coconut for agro ecological zones in Kerala’, besides a dashboard on rainfall insights named ‘CWRDM- HYDRA (hydrological rainfall analysis for humid tropics)‘.

Rajendra Singh, Professor of Agricultural and Food Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, who was the guest of honour, highlighted the need for practical training in water conservation. He also handled a technical session on ‘Water conservation for the benefit of future generations’.

World Bank consultant Renjit C.S., in his keynote address, said people in Kerala were scared of rain lest it should lead to floods. He led a technical session titled ‘Let us talk about rains in Kerala’.

K.P. Sudheer, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology department, and Executive vice president, KSCSTE, presided over the event. Prizes for winners of photo and video competitions as part of the ‘Accelerating Change’ campaign were distributed on the occasion.

CWRDM Executive Director Manoj P. Samuel, Water Resources department Chief Engineer Sivadasan M., Xavier K. Jacob, former Professor, Kerala Agricultural University, and P. Harinarayanan, Principal Scientist, KSCSTE, were present.