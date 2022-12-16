Saving-cum-relief scheme for fishers goes off track in Kozhikode

December 16, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The lack of regular contribution from the Central government has stalled the saving-cum-relief scheme for fishing families in Kozhikode district. The scheme has been in limbo for the past more than eight months.

The share to be remitted by the State government and beneficiaries is also pending. Though the Centre is supposed to contribute ₹900 for each beneficiary, apart from the contribution of an equal sum by the State government, there is no move yet to reinstate the scheme.

According to fishermen’s organisations, the low individual contribution was one of the highlights of the scheme that supported marginalised families during lean seasons. An amount of ₹2,900 had been released earlier in three instalments to fishers under the scheme. Though the contributory scheme had been revised by increasing the share of Central and State governments, the delayed allotment brought the project to a standstill.

“There were also proposals to reduce the number of beneficiaries under the scheme. In fact, there was uncertainty over the scheme for over two years,” said N.V. Sameer, a fisherman from Vellayil harbour. He added that no political parties or fishermen’s welfare commissions had come forward to address the problem.

Meanwhile, Fisheries department sources said the revival of the scheme had been delayed owing to the government’s plan to launch other support schemes for the community. They added that those who were excluded from the saving-cum-relief scheme would get the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, a project to bring about a Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development schemes.

