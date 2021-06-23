Save Lakshadweep Forum to stage protest today

KOZHIKODE

23 June 2021 18:58 IST

Save Lakshadweep Forum, Kozhikode Chapter, is organising an evening protest in front of the Income Tax office in Kozhikode on Thursday against the alleged human rights violations in Lakshadweep by the administration.

The protest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m will be inaugurated by M.V. Sreyamskumar, MP, while Kozhikode Corporation Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed will deliver the keynote address. Lakshadweep natives, who live in and around Kozhikode, will take part in the protest organised in adherence with the COVID protocol, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising