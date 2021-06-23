Kozhikode

Save Lakshadweep Forum to stage protest today

Save Lakshadweep Forum, Kozhikode Chapter, is organising an evening protest in front of the Income Tax office in Kozhikode on Thursday against the alleged human rights violations in Lakshadweep by the administration.

The protest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m will be inaugurated by M.V. Sreyamskumar, MP, while Kozhikode Corporation Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed will deliver the keynote address. Lakshadweep natives, who live in and around Kozhikode, will take part in the protest organised in adherence with the COVID protocol, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2021 6:59:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/save-lakshadweep-forum-to-stage-protest-today/article34932589.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY