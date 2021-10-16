Satheesan seeks judicial probe into irregularities in KSRTC complex construction in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

IIT report highlighting serious flaws in the structure was concealed, alleges Opposition Leader

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged that the construction of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) terminal complex is the biggest daylight robbery in history of the State.

Inaugurating a protest organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) in front of the twin tower complex on Mavoor Road here on Saturday, he alleged that the decision to lease out the commercial space to ALIF Builders was a clear scam. The mediators of the deal had links with the CPI(M), Mr. Satheesan charged.

He demanded that the State government order a judicial inquiry into the construction of the building and a vigilance inquiry into irregularities in the contract.

Mr. Satheesan said a team of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) had submitted a report pointing out serious defects in the construction of the complex. As such, the irregularities will affect even the existence of the complex, he added.

However, he said it was shocking that the KSRTC and the department concerned had hidden the report that pointed out serious flaws. “The government should clarify on what basis the contract was awarded to ALIF Builders for ₹17 crore without a tender,” he said.

The Opposition Leader also alleged that the Vigilance Department was trying to whitewash the wrongdoings of the government in the incident. “If the government failed to expose the culprits, the Congress party would initiate legal action to expose irregularities in the construction and corruption in the contract,” Mr. Satheesan warned, saying that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would intensify the agitation until those responsible for corruption are brought to book.

DCC president K. Praveenkumar presided. M.K. Raghavan, MP, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary P.M. Niyas, former DCC president U. Rajeevan, UDF district chairman K. Balanarayanan, and Kerala Students Union State president K.M. Abhijith spoke.