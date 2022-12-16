  1. EPaper
Satellite survey report on buffer zone irks farmers in upland areas in Kozhikode

They say protest will be launched with the support of religious and political organisations

December 16, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in the rural areas of Kozhikode district have raised serious concerns again over the inclusion of human habitations in the State government’s latest satellite survey report on buffer zones around the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary. They said the newly released survey report covered several hectares of human habitations in Koorachundu and Chakkittappara panchayats.

According to representatives of various rural farmer organisations, the report is a cause for concern for hundreds of settler farmers in the area as it hardly mentions the extent of human habitations, houses, and details of cultivation. They claimed that there were errors in the recording of survey numbers and geographical boundaries in the satellite survey.

“There is very limited time for submitting complaints over the faulty survey report. We are in the process of distributing application forms among farmers to draw the immediate attention of the government to the matter,” said the leaders of ‘We farm’, a settler farmers’ organisation. They added that there were protests in various villages during which the copies of the satellite survey report were torched.

Some religious organisations are also part of campaigns to mobilise famers on the issue and organise collective protests demanding withdrawal the “erroneous” survey report. The Kerala Karshaka Athijeevana Samyuktha Samiti under the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council is one such groups working for farmers. 

“Ward 4 of Koorachundu grama panchayat is within the buffer zone limits as per the latest survey. And, we have to produce land documents and receipts of tax payments to fight again for our rights. There is no end in sight for the plight of upland farmers here,” said V. Manoj, a resident of Koorachundu. He added that many farmers were totally clueless about the way forward.

Farmer organisation leaders said the survey report had fuelled tension among hundreds of small-scale land holders in Chempanoda village of Chakkittappara panchayat. There are also areas in Changaroth and Maruthongakara panchayats where farmlands have been partially covered in the latest report, they pointed out.

Meanwhile, protests are brewing against some local administrators for their alleged laxity in highlighting villagers’ concerns and demands to the State government.

