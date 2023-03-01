Satellite fire stations yet to be a reality in vulnerable locations in Kozhikode

March 01, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The plan of the Fire and Rescue Services department to set up satellite fire outposts in the most vulnerable areas in Kozhikode district is yet to be a reality thanks to shortage of funds and delay in getting suitable spots.

The first such temporary unit proposed near the Kozhikode railway station in 2015 to address recurring fire outbreaks on S.M. Street still remains on paper.

The demand to open outposts has gained strength as several places in the district are inaccessible for its nine fire stations for quick response during emergency situations. Many a time, local residents and volunteers act as the main respondents owing to the delayed arrival of firefighters.

Despite proposals to open two more fire stations to minimise burden on the existing stations at Mukkom, Perambra, Vadakara, Nadapuram, and Koyilandy, it is likely to take a few more years for the facilities to become a reality.

According to members of the Thamarassery Ghat Road Protection Committee, the lack of a well-equipped fire and rescue squad to cover the mountain pass affects passengers. They called for a dedicated mobile rescue squad to cover the mountain pass till the realisation of a feasible facility.

Representatives of various merchants’ associations said the outskirts of Kuttiyadi, Thamarassery, Koduvally, and Puthuppady are not on the list of quickly accessible locations for fire service units. With the delay in opening separate stations, many such areas are heavily dependent on local rescue teams and volunteers.

Meanwhile, fire officials said the issue could be addressed in most rural locations with the completion of the four sanctioned fire stations. According to them, the priority is for opening the first satellite station somewhere near S.M. Street as it continues to be a hotspot on the list of vulnerable locations.