Saseendran gets hero’s welcome in Kozhikode

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader A.K Saseendran, who was forced to step down as Transport Minister from Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet on Sunday after a lewd phone conservation with an unidentified woman, got a hero's welcome when he arrived in Kozhikode on Thursday morning.

He reached Kozhikode in the State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus from Thiruvananthapuram. Hundreds of NCP supporters thronged the bus station to receive him at 5.45 a.m. He was accompanied by Anita Krishnan, his wife.

A newly launched Malayalam channel had aired an audio clip in which the 72- year old leader was alleged to have engaged in conservation with sexual undertones.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Saseendran said that the general public had identified the truth behind the episode. “I got the support from all sections of the society including politicians, media and social and cultural leaders. Now my plan is to tour the Assembly constituency ( Elathur in Kozhikode district) and strengthen its development activities,” he said, thanking the media for their wholehearted support during the time of crisis.

‘Chandy will be sworn in soon’

He said that NCP legislator from Kuttanad, Thomas Chandy, would soon be sworn as the Minister which he had vacated.

On Wednesday, the State government had appointed retired district court judge P.S. Antony to probe the sleaze allegations against Mr. Saseendran. The judicial commission will submit its report in three months.