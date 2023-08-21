Sarovaram Biopark to get a major facelift

August 21, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Sarovaram Biopark will soon get a facelift, with the State government sanctioning ₹2.19 crore for the second phase of its renovation.

The park, a haven of mangroves, was set up to protect the Kottooli wetlands in the city and is much sought after by people of all ages for morning walk and fresh air. The open gymnasium and the long-winded pathways are popular among fitness freaks.

However, the park has fallen into a state of disrepair of late. The arch bridges in wood is on the verge of crumbling, while the cast iron seating has rusted. The gym equipment too has suffered damage.

As per the detailed project report for the renovation of the facility submitted by the Deputy Director of Tourism to the State government, the open air theatre, children’s play area, rain shelters, wooden bridges, compound wall, gate, and the security cabin will be refurbished, sources in the District Tourism Promotion Council, which manages the park, said.

Some equipment in the children’s play area will be replaced. The compound wall along the Connolly canal and around the park will also be renovated. The rusted seats and lamp posts will be repaired or replaced. Six of the wooden bridges are being rebuilt.

The wooden backdrop of the open air theatre, which has fallen off in many places, will be replaced. The roof and floors of rain shelters too will undergo maintenance.

There are also plans to construct a new bridge to the park across the Connolly canal, which may be considered at a later stage.

