HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarovaram Biopark to get a major facelift

August 21, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The State government has sanctioned ₹2.19 crore for the second phase of the renovation of Sarovaram Biopark.

The State government has sanctioned ₹2.19 crore for the second phase of the renovation of Sarovaram Biopark. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Sarovaram Biopark will soon get a facelift, with the State government sanctioning ₹2.19 crore for the second phase of its renovation.

The park, a haven of mangroves, was set up to protect the Kottooli wetlands in the city and is much sought after by people of all ages for morning walk and fresh air. The open gymnasium and the long-winded pathways are popular among fitness freaks.

However, the park has fallen into a state of disrepair of late. The arch bridges in wood is on the verge of crumbling, while the cast iron seating has rusted. The gym equipment too has suffered damage.

As per the detailed project report for the renovation of the facility submitted by the Deputy Director of Tourism to the State government, the open air theatre, children’s play area, rain shelters, wooden bridges, compound wall, gate, and the security cabin will be refurbished, sources in the District Tourism Promotion Council, which manages the park, said.

Some equipment in the children’s play area will be replaced. The compound wall along the Connolly canal and around the park will also be renovated. The rusted seats and lamp posts will be repaired or replaced. Six of the wooden bridges are being rebuilt.

The wooden backdrop of the open air theatre, which has fallen off in many places, will be replaced. The roof and floors of rain shelters too will undergo maintenance.

There are also plans to construct a new bridge to the park across the Connolly canal, which may be considered at a later stage.

Related Topics

Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.