Sarovaram Biopark draws more visitors

DTPC tightens security, sets up more CCTV cameras

The Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has intensified its efforts to attract more visitors to Sarovaram Biopark. Besides tightening the security three months ago and preventing people from going deep into the mangrove forest, the council is now planning to set up more CCTV cameras in parts of the park to make it safer for the general public.

Recently, the DTPC organised ‘Utsav’, a seven-day festival of folk arts, at the biopark to attract visitors.

The park, set up more than a decade ago to protect the mangrove ecosystem of Kottooli wetland, which is one of the only five notified wetlands in the State, is a hub of biodiversity in the heart of the city. However, it had been under-utilised by the public as it had become a hub of anti-social activities over a period of time. The many efforts made by the DTPC to make it more approachable to the public had gone in vain over the years.

“We set up CCTV cameras in some parts of the park, with written messages about its existence. The security had been tightened and police officers used to visit the park regularly. But nothing seemed to deter the determination of the anti-social elements,” said DTPC Secretary C.P. Beena, adding that only increased patronage of people for good reasons could bring about change in the park.

She pointed out that the amphitheatre at the park too lacked proper patronage. “It is the best amphitheatre in the city, amidst all that greenery. But not many people turn up to use it, even though the rent is much lower compared to other auditoriums and halls,” Ms. Beena said.

However, the DTPC has joined hands with the morning walkers at the park to make it a better place and attract more visitors. There is also a proposal made in association with the Responsible Tourism Mission to set up live handicraft units there.

The renewed efforts have borne results. “Now the ticket collection is accurate. We have stopped issuing tickets to students who come in their uniforms. With more cameras in place and more people coming up to use facilities there, the biopark would be live again,” Ms. Beena added.