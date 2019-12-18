Sargaalaya festival from tomorrow

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will open the ninth edition of the Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival (SIACF) that begins at Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal, near Vadakara, on Thursday. The 20-day festival will feature handicrafts and handloom products from over 26 States in the country besides stalls from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius, Nepal, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe.
A special focus of the festival this year will be the pottery pavilion involving the participation of traditional pottery villages of the State besides the usual heritage village pavilion set up under the Rural Art Hub project of the Department of Culture featuring heritage villages such as Aranmula, Thazhava, Cherpu, Aruvakkode, Vellinezhi, Kunhimangalam and Peruvambu. A Tourism Conclave will be held on January 5.
