Sargaalaya crafts village to reopen tomorrow

Kozhikode

08 November 2020 22:48 IST

Full-fledged operations to resume soon

The Sargaalaya Kerala Arts and Craft Village at Iringal near Vatakara will reopen on Tuesday after a prolonged COVID-19- induced lockdown.

One of the most-sought-after tourism destinations in the State, Sargaalaya, will resume its full fledged operations in no time, CEO P.P. Bhaskaran said. The COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the visiting hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sargaalaya was a COVID-19 care centre for some time, which delayed its reopening even when other tourism destinations in the State were thrown open recently.

The winner of the national honour for the best village tourism project and twice winner of the South Asia Travel Award, Sargaalaya is known for its activities based on the concept of responsible tourism, opening the best opportunities for traditional artisans in Kerala and outside. The Village, managed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) for Kerala Tourism Department, promotes conventional arts and crafts by providing permanent space for the artisans to stay, create, display and sell their products. The annual fair conducted in December and January attracts crowds from various corners of the country and abroad.

The cottages inside the Village display handicrafts including terracotta mural, terracotta jewellery, woodcraft, sculptures of metal, concrete and clay, paintings, dry flower, sea shells, seed crafts, ornaments and handloom products. Utensils and home décor made of coconut stem, coconut shell, coconut fibre, cane, bamboo, screw pine, hay, sisal fibre and leather, along with many useful home appliances and furniture including clay utensils, office furniture, bamboo products, and textiles are also on display.

The visitors can also watch live demonstrations by craftsmen. Pedal boating and speed boating are some of the other attractions in the Village.