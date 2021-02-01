‘Santhwana Sparsham’ witnesses mass participation of people

Most applications at adalat were for financial aid for treatment, house construction

Offering spot solution and prompt follow-up of public grievances, the first round of ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ special adalat was successfully completed at Koyilandy Town Hall on Monday. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan led the adalat, which drew mass participation of people from villages.

A token system was in place to reduce the rush of complainants and ensure proper compliance of COVID-19 protocol. Fresh complaints were also considered at the adalat which mostly addressed the grievances of those who had registered their names in advance using the online system.

State-level panel

Opening the adalat, Mr. Saseendran said the ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ adalat was an attempt of the State government to lend an ear to the long-pending grievances of citizens and offer quick solution.

He also made it clear that grievances which were not settled at the adalat would be sent for the consideration of a State-level committee.

Addressing the event, Mr. Ramakrishnan said the State was fortunate to have a government led by the Left Democratic Front which strongly stood by people and addressed their concerns. “There may be complaints which were not settled on time due to various legal complications. At least there will be an option for the complainant to get a clear picture of the situation and clear direction on what to do next for a permanent solution,” he said.

The majority of the applications considered at the adalat were related to treatment aid and financial support for house construction. Large number of senior citizens and differently abled persons turned up to present their grievances before the ministers and the assigned officers.

Revenue Department officials said a front desk had been set up at the venue to guide the complainants to the counters concerned. Indian Red Cross volunteers offered their free service for effective coordination. The entry was given to all after a health screening using thermal scanners.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao and a team of 40 government officials representing various government departments were present at the spot to help the complainants. Assistant Collector Sreedhanya was the nodal officer to coordinate the event. The second round of adalat would be held at Vadakara Town Hall on Tuesday.