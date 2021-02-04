Santhwana Sparsham adalat to conclude

The three-day Santhwana Sparsham special adalat, which has already attended to over 4,000 complaints from various taluks, will draw to a close in the district on Thursday. The final round led by Ministers will be held at the Tagore Centenary Hall.
In the first round held at Koyilandy, officials settled 1,469 complaints. A majority of complaints were related to sanctioning of treatment aid and financial support for construction of houses. Along with online grievances, spot complaints were considered on the directives of Ministers.
Revenue officials said 3,425 complainants reached the Vadakara town hall on the second day of the adalat. As many as 460 of them registered their names for participation through the online system. A majority of participants were from Vadakara taluk.
The complaints were related to distribution of pension, ration card, and welfare funds. Heads of various departments dealt with the grievances.
Complaints not cleared in Kozhikode will be sent to the State-level panel at the adalat on Thursday. Ahead of that, complainants will get an opportunity to meet ministers.
