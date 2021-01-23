‘Santhwana Sparsham’ adalat next month

Kozhikode

Ministers to chair three-day event

The State government’s ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ adalat to help people in distress will be held in Kozhikode district on February 1,2, and 4.

According to a release on Saturday, Ministers K.T. Jaleel, T.P. Ramakrishnan, and A.K. Saseendran will chair the event.

It will be held in Koyilandy taluk on February 1, Vadakara taluk on February 2, and Kozhikode and Thamarassery taluks on February 4.

People can submit their petitions online or through Akshaya Centres between January 24 afternoon and January 28 evening.

There will not be any application fee.

New complaints as well as those which have not been solved so far will be considered. District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao, who chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the preparations, said that a five-member team of officials from Revenue, Civil Supplies, Local Self-Administration, Social Justice and Agriculture departments would be deputed to examine the complaints.