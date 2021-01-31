‘Santhwana Sparsham’ adalat begins today

The taluk-level ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ adalat to address public grievances will begin in the district on Monday. The first round of the adalat will be held at Koyilandy Town Hall under the leadership of Ministers K.T. Jaleel, T.P. Ramakrishnan and A.K. Saseendran.
The second round will be held at Vadakara Town Hall on Tuesday.
Tagore Hall will be the venue for the final round on Thursday. COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed at the adalats. which will begin at 9 a.m.
A five-member team representing various government departments has been entrusted with the task of sorting online complaints and to route them to officials concerned. Nearly, 3,000 such online applications have already been received by the coordination team.
There will be arrangements for spot submission of complaints. According to officials, the biggest attraction of the adalat is that it will provide the complainants a deadline to settle their grievances.
They will also be given a contact number to verify the status of their grievances after the adalat, officials said.
