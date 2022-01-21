SANKALP job fest to support differently abled and transgender persons

Kozhikode Collector holds meeting with employers

Considering the warm response from job seekers to the previous editions of district-level job fairs, the district administration and the District Skill Committee under its control are gearing up to host one more mega job fair with focus on improving the placement opportunities of differently abled and transgender persons. Though the fest to be hosted on February 20 will be open for all, the participating recruiters will be encouraged to give special consideration to the groups.

The district administration is also considering awards for employers who recruit the highest number of differently abled candidates and transgender persons. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, who is also chairman of the skill committee, held a meeting with potential employers about the purpose of the fair.

According to the fair coordinators, it is the first such drive to be held under the Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) programme in Kozhikode. The Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) will coordinate the programme with the support of the Labour department. Interested candidates may visit the portal, www.statejobportal.kerala.gov.in.

“We have started the registration of employers who wish to participate in the selection drive. From February 1, the job seekers can start registering their names,” said Febina V. Rahoof, District Skill Coordinator. She said placement support for differently abled and transgender persons would be ensured based on their skills in different fields such as information technology, hospitality and beauty care.

Meanwhile, the virtual job fest of the Knowledge Mission began on Friday. During the seven-day fair, candidates will be recruited through virtual interviews and tests. To register, visit the portal www.knowledgemission.kerala.go.in.