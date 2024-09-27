ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjayan Award presented to M.G.S Narayanan

Published - September 27, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai presenting the Sanjayan Award to M.G.S. Narayanan on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said historian M.G.S. Narayanan always stood for truth irrespective of ideologies and politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after presenting the Sanjayan Award instituted by Thapasya Kalasahitya Vedi to Mr. Narayanan in Kozhikode on Friday, Mr. Pillai hailed him as a ‘Pandit with a Difference’ adding that he was a person ‘who made the best use of the right to differ’. “MGS is a public asset. No one can neglect him, whether they agree with him or not,” he added.

P.G. Haridas, State working president of Thapasya, in his presidential address said that Mr. Narayanan was like Sanjayan in many ways, in that both fought against injustices through their writings.

Former director of All India Radio, Kozhikode, K.M. Narendran, Syndicate member of the University of Goa, Sreesailam Unnikrishnan, and president of Malapparamba Housing Colony Matthew Kattikkana were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US