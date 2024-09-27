GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sanjayan Award presented to M.G.S Narayanan

Published - September 27, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai presenting the Sanjayan Award to M.G.S. Narayanan on Friday.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai presenting the Sanjayan Award to M.G.S. Narayanan on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said historian M.G.S. Narayanan always stood for truth irrespective of ideologies and politics.

Speaking after presenting the Sanjayan Award instituted by Thapasya Kalasahitya Vedi to Mr. Narayanan in Kozhikode on Friday, Mr. Pillai hailed him as a ‘Pandit with a Difference’ adding that he was a person ‘who made the best use of the right to differ’. “MGS is a public asset. No one can neglect him, whether they agree with him or not,” he added.

P.G. Haridas, State working president of Thapasya, in his presidential address said that Mr. Narayanan was like Sanjayan in many ways, in that both fought against injustices through their writings.

Former director of All India Radio, Kozhikode, K.M. Narendran, Syndicate member of the University of Goa, Sreesailam Unnikrishnan, and president of Malapparamba Housing Colony Matthew Kattikkana were present.

September 27, 2024

