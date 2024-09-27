Sanjayan Award presented to M.G.S Narayanan

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said historian M.G.S. Narayanan always stood for truth irrespective of ideologies and politics.

Speaking after presenting the Sanjayan Award instituted by Thapasya Kalasahitya Vedi to Mr. Narayanan in Kozhikode on Friday, Mr. Pillai hailed him as a ‘Pandit with a Difference’ adding that he was a person ‘who made the best use of the right to differ’. “MGS is a public asset. No one can neglect him, whether they agree with him or not,” he added.

P.G. Haridas, State working president of Thapasya, in his presidential address said that Mr. Narayanan was like Sanjayan in many ways, in that both fought against injustices through their writings.

Former director of All India Radio, Kozhikode, K.M. Narendran, Syndicate member of the University of Goa, Sreesailam Unnikrishnan, and president of Malapparamba Housing Colony Matthew Kattikkana were present.