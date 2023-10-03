HamberMenu
Sanitation drive launched in Kozhikode

October 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Beena Philip and actor Asif Ali set off balloons on Kozhikode beach on Monday as part of the launch of a sanitation drive.

Mayor Beena Philip and actor Asif Ali set off balloons on Kozhikode beach on Monday as part of the launch of a sanitation drive. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kozhikode Corporation undertook a variety of activities on October 1 and 2 as part of the second phase of the ‘Malinya Muktha Navakeralam’ campaign. Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurated the sanitation drive at the Corporation office on Monday. Mayor Beena Philip presided, while actor Asif Ali, as the guest of honour, administered the ‘sanitation pledge’.

Sanitation activities were carried out at all main markets, roads, and beaches as part of the drive. Ten ‘Green Hunters’ from each ward, volunteers and Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members took part in the beach cleaning drive. It was followed by an autorickshaw rally bearing the message of sanitation from Butt Road beach to the Corporation office.

Representatives of various political parties, trade unions, and traders and labourers’ organisations cleaned the mofussil bus stand, Palayam bus stand, market, S.M. Street, Valiyangadi, medical college hospital premises, and beach hospital premises as part of the drive.

Another drive, ‘Haritha Karma Senayodoppam Oru Dinam’, was launched on Sunday, which was inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. The drive, held in all the 75 wards under the aegis of the respective councillors, involved house visits to convince people of the need to avail services of the HKS for disposal of solid waste. The drive aims to ensure 100% coverage of waste collection by the HKS in the city.

Meanwhile, clearing of waste heaps in wards and beautification works are in progress. Waste accumulated under the Meenchanda railway overbridge was removed, and the pillars were painted with messages underlining the importance of cleanliness. Around 15,000 people took part in ward-level sanitation drives. An action plan has been prepared for each ward, and the activities have been charted out.

