Sangh Parivar alienating religious minorities, says CPI leader

Extreme nationalism, religious fervour, and racism are basic ideas of fascism: Wahida Nizam

March 29, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
CPI national council member Wahida Nizam having a word with party Kozhikode district secretary K.K. Balan at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Onchiyam agitation, in Kozhikode on Wednesday. CPI leaders P. Gavas, Sathyan Mokeri, and T.V. Balan are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the Sangh Parivar are portraying a section of the population as enemies by alienating them and imposing extreme nationalism on them, Communist Party of India (CPI) national council member Wahida Nizam has alleged.

She was here on Wednesday to open a seminar to mark the 75 th anniversary of the historic Onchiyam agitation. The event was organised by the CPI’s Kozhikode district committee.

Ms. Nizam pointed out that alienation of religious minorities had been a trait of the fascists. What Hitler and Mussolini had implemented in Germany and Italy, respectively, is being done here too. Extreme nationalism, religious fervour, and racism are the basic ideas of fascism. These people divide the population on the basis of religion and caste. The BJP government is also handing over national assets to corporate forces, she added.

Similar seminars on agrarian revolution, Onchiyam agitation, and Kerala’s renaissance were held thereafter. CPI senior leader Pannian Raveendran opened the valedictory event. Revolutionary singer Medini was honoured.

