Sanction for neonatology department at MCH

Better care to be assured for newborns below 28 days

The State government has sanctioned a neonatology department for the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) to ensure better care for newborns.

Health Minister Veena George said on Friday that two assistant professors would be appointed soon for supervising the department which would take care of newborns below 28 days.

She said the super speciality training would also be possible at the new department in the future, apart from improving the intensive care facilities.

Health department officials pointed out that the MCH was known for the highest number of child births in the State. The new facilities in neonatal care will be a big relief to tribal people and those who reach here from neighbouring districts, they said.