Sanchaya scam: reinstatement of suspended officials triggers row

ADVERTISEMENT

The reinstatement of the four officials who had been suspended in June in connection with the building number scam in the Kozhikode Corporation has kicked up another controversy.

The four officials whose suspensions were revoked are former Beypore Zonal office superintendent K.K. Suresh, Tax Superintendent P. Krishnamurthy, Revenue Inspector N. Mustafa, and Revenue Officer at Elathur Zonal Office M.P. Preetha.

Meanwhile, P. Sreenivasan, who was the Revenue Officer at the Beypore office, remains suspended. The United Democratic Front (UDF) council party, which had said that Mr. Sreenivasan was the one to point out anomalies in the Sanchaya software first, alleged that the Corporation authorities were trying to protect their favoured people by punishing unsuspecting officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Corporation Secretary who had been negligent in this case from the very beginning is taking revenge on Mr. Sreenivasan for doing the right thing. This gives the message that officials who expose corruption will have the same plight as Mr. Srinivasan,” said K.C. Shobhita, Opposition leader in the Corporation council.

On the other hand, Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini pointed out that Mr. Srinivasan had never been a whistleblower in the scam but had been trying to cover up his misdeeds by claiming so.

“Mr. Srinivasan had once pointed out that his digital signature appeared in some documents where the signature of the revenue officer at the Corporation’s main office should have been. Those buildings were not unauthorised. They all had occupancy certificates. I pointed out the issue to the Information Kerala Mission immediately and corrected the glitch,” Ms. Bini said, adding that the scam was an entirely different case.

“We have proof that not only Mr. Srinivasan’s digital signature but his personal laptop too was used to allot numbers to some unauthorised buildings. This could not have happened without his knowledge,” the Secretary said.

She added that all the five suspended officials had been careless about their login Ids and passwords and hence disciplinary action was taken against them when they were reinstated. Mr. Suresh has been appointed at Kendram, while Mr. Krishnamurthy has been deputed to the engineering wing. Mr. Mustafa who was working in Circle 1 has been transferred to Circle 9, while Ms. Preetha has been transferred to the Beypore Zonal office.

Special duty

Since more unauthorised constructions within the city limits happen during holidays, the Kozhikode Corporation has designated some officials to work during holidays in September to prevent such constructions. Accordingly, Divya (9562450093) will be in charge on September 4. Vinodan (9746406898) on September 7, Mohammed Iqbal (9895360943) on September 8, Sajith (9744466467) on September 9, Manikantan (7907414341) on September 10, Jitheshini (9747505663) on September11, Vijayakumar (6282109154) on September 16, Vineeth Kumar (9349238777) on September 21, and Satheesh (9946415162) on September 25 will be in charge. Public may contact these officials to report any unauthorised constructions they come across during these days.