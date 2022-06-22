Sanchaya fraud: Opposition wants Corpn. Secretary to step aside

Official ignored complaint about misuse of login details, they allege

Opposition councillors in the Kozhikode Corporation have demanded that the Corporation Secretary, K.U. Bini, step aside to ensure a transparent inquiry into the Sanchaya password leak issue. In a protest at the corporation office on Wednesday, they suggested that Mayor Beena Philip take a stern stand on the issue and that they would continue the protest until the demand is met.

“We suspect that the Secretary has some role in the issue. One of the suspended officials had complained about the misuse of his login details six months ago, which the Secretary had brushed under the carpet. She was not even ready to conduct an internal inquiry before suspending four officials, including the complainant,” said K.C. Shobhita, UDF parliamentary party leader in the council.

The opposition pointed out that the Sanchaya software for property tax assessment was so open that anybody from any office could access any of the files of the Corporation provided they have a login ID and password. They can even delete existing files and upload another in the place.

“There are rumours that some councillors are involved. It is necessary for us to know who they are, or else the public would see us with suspicion,” Ms. Shobhita said.

She also said that the suspended employees were being crucified in place of the actual culprits. “Efforts are being made to make them scapegoats to save some big guns,” she said, adding that this would affect the morale of dedicated employees of the corporation.

Opposition councillors recalled a comment by Tourism and PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in a recent event of the corporation that middlemen had influence on the administration of the corporation. “The Minister and the State government are aware of their nexus, and even the CPI(M) is unable to control it,” Ms. Shobhita added.

Employees’ stance

Meanwhile, the combined protest committee of the corporation employees in a general body meeting on Wednesday decided that they would continue to protest and go on indefinite stir outside the corporation office if the suspension of the four officials was not revoked. Most of the officials of the corporation, except those in the front desk and those who interacted directly with the public, had gone on half-day leave in protest on Wednesday, .