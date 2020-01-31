Samiti threatens to resume stir against Chengottumala quarry project

The Chengottumala Samrakshana Samiti has threatened to resume its agitation in Kottur panchayat, alleging that a top Government officer now part of the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee under the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation is trying to clear ground for a quarry project in the village without looking into the environmental issues and the protest of the local residents.

Leaders of the samiti claimed that the Government official was suspected of initiating steps in favour of the quarry operator to bypass all the existing court verdicts on the issue and facilitate start of the project. They also argued that there were similar attempts earlier as well during the sitting of the Single Window Clearance Committee.

A local coordinator of samiti said the residents burnt the suspected officer in effigy on Wednesday to register their protest against the move. “There was a water tank owned by the Kottur grama panchayat at the proposed quarrying area, which was destroyed by the quarry operators. The latest finding by the official was that it did not belong to the panchayat. It was a clear attempt to save the quarry operator,” he alleged.

The action committee had been in the forefront of the protest against the project, citing the acute shortage of potable water and the continuing natural calamity threats in the region. The villagers had also claimed that the project would displace them and upset the pristine environment.

It was on July 14, 2019, that the district-level single window clearance committee had denied environmental clearance to the project. Earlier, the Kerala High Court too had stayed the lease agreement of the project following the samiti’s petition.