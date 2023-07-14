Samastha sees bid to trigger conflicts in the name of Uniform Civil Code

July 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulama led by the Kanthapuram faction on Friday alleged that there were attempts to create conflicts in society in the name of implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

A meeting of the supreme body of religious scholars here observed that the enforcement of a UCC challenging the uniqueness and diversity of Indian Democratic system was hardly a goal of those who drafted the Constitution. The scholars’ meet also claimed that the forcible implementation of UCC would only end up weakening the cultural and religious diversity of the country.

Samastha leaders led by Kanthapuram, A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, and E. Sulaiman Musliyar pointed out that they would only adopt an issue-based approach towards all political parties. They also clarified that maintaining a soft-corner towards any particular political party was hardly an acceptable practice for the religious scholars.

On the communal clashes in Manipur, the Samastha leaders said there should be effective interventions on the part of the Union government to reinstate peace in the State. The Prime Minister should visit the affected regions and initiate steps to rehabilitate people who lost everything in the riot, they said.

