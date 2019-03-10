Samastha seeks re-investigation into Chembarika Khazi’s death

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an influential forum representing Sunni clerics in the State, has sought another inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder of C.M. Abdulla Moulavi, popularly known as Chembarika Khazi, from Kasaragod.

At a meeting held here on Sunday, functionaries of the Samastha warned of “severe consequences” if the authorities were not willing for an impartial probe into the incident.

The moulavi, the khazi of his native Chembirikka in Kasaragod and Mangaluru, was found drowned in the sea near his residence on February 15, 2010. He was the vice-president of the Samastha. The CBI, in its closure report last year, had ruled out the possibility of murder and pointed out that the moulavi might have committed suicide.

Sayyid Mohammed Jiffri Muthukkoya Thangal, president of the Samastha, said at the meeting that the organisation was not blaming anyone for the incident. “We have no doubt that it was a murder. Some people are trying to conclude that he had committed suicide. We are not aware of anything in his life that may have prompted him for a suicide,” Mr. Thangal said. He claimed that those associated with the Samastha had always cooperated with the investigating agencies.