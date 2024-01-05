Samastha leader booked on charge of misogynistic remark

January 05, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Nadakkavu police have booked Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leader Umar Faizi Mukkom on charges of making misogynistic remarks during a television debate with an intention to create religious conflict and hurt religious sentiments.

The case was registered against him under sections 295 A (punishment for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 298 (punishment for uttering works with a deliberate intention to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint filed by women’s right activist V.P. Suhara.

The allegation against Mr. Faizi was that he described Muslim women who did not want to wear hijab as “promiscuous” during the television debate. The complaint was submitted to the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) for action in October 2023. The case was registered a couple of days ago after verifying digital records of the incident by the investigation team.