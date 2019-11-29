Samastha launches campaign on religious education

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an organisation of a faction of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics, is launching a campaign to remove misconceptions about religious education in the minds of people.

Samastha functionary Bahauddin Mohammed Nadvi told the media here that ‘madrasas’ were now being looked down upon as centres fomenting extremism and other sections of people were scared of these places offering religious education.

“Those who properly learn about religion from teachers will turn out to become only responsible citizens loyal to society and the country. Madrasas in Kerala are providing such ethical education,” he claimed.

Mr. Nadvi pointed out that people who join terrorist organisations such as the Islamic State had a poor understanding of religion. “Those who are attracted to fundamentalist outfits are learning about extremism from social media and the Internet. It has nothing to do with religious education,” he said.

Asked about the CPI(M)’s allegation that Maoists were getting support from Muslim fundamentalist organisations based in Kozhikode, Mr. Badvi said Muslims would never support Left-wing extremism.

“Also, just because some organisations and people have Muslim names, they need not represent the community. We need not shoulder the burden of their actions,” he said. Mr. Badvi wondered why those indulging in terrorism among Hindus were not branded Hindu terrorists and among Christians were not called Christian terrorists. He also claimed that provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were being misused by a section of police officials to target innocent people.

Mr. Badvi said that Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Muallimeen, a collective of madrasa teachers under Samastha, would take out jathas across the State to drive home their idea of religious education. The jathas were flagged off at Panakkad in Malappuram district on Friday.