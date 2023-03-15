Samastha continues tirade against CIC, gets egg on its face

March 15, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (SKJU), the largest body of Islamic scholars in the State, held a public meeting here on Wednesday to delineate its stand vis-à-vis the controversies surrounding the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) and its Wafy and Wafiyya academic programmes.

The SKJU had expelled CIC general secretary Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrissery a few weeks ago, triggering uncertainties and face-offs among Samastha supporters.

Samastha leaders led by State president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal reiterated their allegations against Mr. Adrissery and the CIC at the meeting here on Wednesday.

However, Thangal and his colleagues had egg on their face when they alleged that the CIC syllabus had deviated drastically from the ideals of the Samastha in certain matters of Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence), with particular reference to Tharaveeh prayer during Ramzan.

Even before Thangal concluded his inaugural speech, former students of the CIC contested the Samastha chief’s allegations on social media platforms. Samastha leaders had to admit that there was some confusion about the matter.

The meeting also presented a national education framework by combining spiritual and temporal studies. Inaugurating the conference, Thangal said that combining spiritual and temporal forms of education was not a new thing. Former leaders of the Samastha had called for it, he said.

Samastha secretary M.T. Abdulla Musliar presided over the function. Treasurer P.P. Ummer Musliar Koyyodu delivered the keynote address. Syed Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili offered the pre-meet prayer.

Abdul Hameed Faisy Ambalakkadavu and Abdussamad Pookkottur presented the subject. S.V. Mohammedali presented the Samastha’s national education framework.