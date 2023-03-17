ADVERTISEMENT

‘Samam’, cultural festival for gender equity, begins

March 17, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘Singarimelam’ presented by women as part of the cultural procession in connection with ‘Samam’ in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Veteran actor Nilambur Ayisha inaugurated ‘Samam’, the three-day cultural festival being organised by the Department of Culture of the Kozhikode district panchayat with the support of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, State Institute of Languages, and the State Literacy Mission in Kozhikode on Friday. The festival is being organised to create awareness on gender equity and consists of several academic seminars and cultural programmes. Seminars on ‘Possibilities of higher education’ and ‘Gender status and cultural intervention’ were held on Friday. The movie “Chayilyam” was screened followed by a Rajastani folk dance by Rashmi Kishore. A cultural procession was taken out from Mananchira Square to the Town Hall. District panchayat president Sheeja Sashi presided over the inaugural function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US