‘Samam’, cultural festival for gender equity, begins

March 17, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

Veteran actor Nilambur Ayisha inaugurated ‘Samam’, the three-day cultural festival being organised by the Department of Culture of the Kozhikode district panchayat with the support of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, State Institute of Languages, and the State Literacy Mission in Kozhikode on Friday. The festival is being organised to create awareness on gender equity and consists of several academic seminars and cultural programmes. Seminars on ‘Possibilities of higher education’ and ‘Gender status and cultural intervention’ were held on Friday. The movie “Chayilyam” was screened followed by a Rajastani folk dance by Rashmi Kishore. A cultural procession was taken out from Mananchira Square to the Town Hall. District panchayat president Sheeja Sashi presided over the inaugural function.