Samagra Shiksha Kerala launches tinkering labs in Kozhikode schools

Kozhikode

25 January 2022 19:30 IST

The Kozhikode office of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has launched a tinkering lab project for schools in the district to modernise science learning.

According to SSK sources, ₹10 lakh has been allocated to each school to set up tinkering labs. SSK district project coordinator A.K. Abdul Hakeem said in a release on Tuesday that REC Government Higher Secondary School, Chathamangalam, N.N. Kakkad Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, Avitanallur, and Government Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Meppayil, Vadakara, would launch the facility in 2022. The labs would help students with a scientific bent of mind in Classes 7 to 12. They would have equipment to learn about artificial intelligence and robotics. 3D printers, sensor technology kits, and miniature electronic equipment too would be showcased. The effort was to lead students to new ideas and entrepreneurship, the release added.

