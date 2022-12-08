Samadani appeals against shortening of runway at Calicut airport

December 08, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, has appealed to the Union government not to shorten the existing runway to expand the runway end safety area (RESA) at the Calicut International Airport.

Mr. Samadani demanded that both the Union and State governments make a concerted move to end the impasse over runway expansion. “The future of Karipur should not be allowed to be impaired by procedural delays,” he said in an appeal to the Minister for Civil Aviation.

Mr. Samadani made the request at a time when rumours were rife about a possible move by the Centre to expand the RESA at Karipur by curtailing the existing runway as there was an impasse over the extension of the table-top runway.

Concerns were raised as the move to acquire land for the runway and RESA expansion hit a roadblock owing to procedural delays. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had backtracked from the move to cut short the runway for extension of the RESA following appeals from MPs, including Mr. Samadani, earlier.

“We have once again appealed to the Minister not to push ahead with such a decision as it would be detrimental to the future growth of the airport, which is depended on by thousands of expatriates,” said Mr. Samadani.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is set to start runway recarpeting and runway centre-line light installation work at the airport from January. The work, to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is expected to continue for six months, and day-time flight operations will be rescheduled.

Although 14.5 acres have been earmarked for RESA expansion, procedural delay on the part of the State government is preventing the AAI from taking up the work.

Since it is a table-top runway, any extension of the runway or the RESA will involve a lot of filling work. Huge embankments have to be built on both ends of the runway for RESA expansion.

RESA expansion has become a crying need at the airport, especially after the tragic crash of Air India Express flight 1344 on August 7, 2020.

It was assessed that a longer RESA could have prevented the crash. The flight from Dubai overshot the runway touchdown point while landing and fell off the tabletop runway into a depth after wading through the 90-metre RESA.

The RESA is proposed to be expanded to 240 metres. The runway had been shortened when the RESA was expanded a couple of years ago, forcing wide-body aircraft to suspend operations from Karipur. Runway and RESA expansion is a must for wide-body flights to resume services.