Sale of poor quality helmets under MVD scanner

Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) squads on Friday conducted flash inspections in the city to crack down on the sale of poor quality helmets by wayside traders. The squads mostly covered National Highway stretches near Thondayad junction and Kozhikode Medical College following a tip-off that cheap quality helmets sold by wayside traders were in huge demand to hoodwink enforcement squads in the wake of tightened regulations.

The low quality of the headgear was exposed in the presence of the traders through a simple crash test by motor vehicle inspectors. During checks, it was found that the materials used in the helmet were substandard, with little capacity to absorb the impact of a collision. The inspectors could easily tear off the chin-bar of some of the tested headgear and break the top portion without much effort.

“We have not seized any helmets or destroyed the stock as the law does not permit us to do so. Our purpose was to discourage such unhealthy trade in the first phase and warn traders. Possible action will be taken in case of any further attempt to sell such items,” said Regional Transport Officer Subhash Babu who ordered the inspection. He said similar flash inspections would be conducted in other shops in the city to check safety standards.

Mr. Babu said poor quality helmets were sold mostly by wayside traders who exploit buyers’ ignorance about safety standards. “The products were put on sale for just ₹250. The traders were also willing to reduce the rate if the buyers were good with their bargaining skills,” he said.

The MVD has also decided to embark on a series of awareness campaigns with focus on safe use of helmets and ways to select quality products with the required safety certification. It will be launched as part of the road safety awareness week campaign slated to commence in the district on January 11.

Legal action

Legal action against those engaged in the trade of low quality headgear is yet to gain momentum within the city limits with the police not undertaking many checking drives. An MVD officer said enforcement units were not legally authorised to book illegal traders or seize low quality products from their custody. However, it could be done by the police enforcement squads under the applicable sections of the Kerala Police Act or the Indian Penal Code, he said.

During recent inspections by MVD squads, it was found that wayside traders collected their low quality stock from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Duplicate ISI certification stickers were also found affixed on some low quality helmets. Though stickers are never considered a symbol of standard certification, it helps illegal traders in the sector cash in on the ignorance of buyers.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have denied claims that they are not keen on enforcing the rules. An assistant commissioner attached to the traffic wing said the enforcement activities could be carried out only by complying with amended rules and regulations in the sector. The rules came into force recently and the traffic police would take action soon, he said.